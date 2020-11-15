PHOTOS: Third round of the 2020 Masters

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rickie Fowler tees off on the 15th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Tiger Woods tees off on the third hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Tiger Woods walks alone the fourth fairway during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Tiger Woods tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Jon Rahm hits out of the bunker on the second hole during the third round of the Masters Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Justin Thomas gives a thumbs up to another golfer on the third green during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Jon Rahm, of Spain, shouts out the direction of tee shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
C.T. Pan, of Taipei, reacts to a missed putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Abraham Ancer, of Mexico, tees off on the ninth hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Dustin Johnson waits to putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
C.T. Pan, of Taipei, chips to the 12th green during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Tommy Fleetwood, of England, walks with his caddie Ian Finnis on the 17th fairway during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Sung Kang, of South Korea, hits out of a bunker on the seventh hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss