PHOTOS: Third round of the 2020 Masters

Typhoon Vamco killed at least 42 people and led to severe flooding and forced people onto their roofs according to officials on Friday. The Associated Press reports that troops, coast guard, police, and disaster response teams had rescued tens of thousands of people and that many called radio and TV networks and posted to social media, pleading for help.

While many areas had clearer weather and flood waters receded the military reported that rescues were still taking place to rescue those trapped in flooded communities.