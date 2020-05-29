Skip to content
PHOTOS: Third night of protests in Minneapolis
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
May 29, 2020 / 06:01 AM MDT
/
Updated:
May 29, 2020 / 06:01 AM MDT
A protester gestures in front of the burning 3rd Precinct building of the Minneapolis Police Department on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A protester carries the carries a U.S. flag upside, a sign of distress, next to a burning building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Protesters gather in front of the burning 3rd Precinct building of the Minneapolis Police Department on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A person takes items from a liquor store Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A person walks past a building covered with graffiti Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
People take items from a liquor store Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A protester moves around the 3rd Precinct building of the Minneapolis Police Department on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A protester runs in front of the burning 3rd Precinct building of the Minneapolis Police Department, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Protesters gather in front of the burning Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Protesters are seen from the roof of the Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A man makes a video of protesters from the roof of the Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct building, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A Denver police officer uses a baton to push back protester outside the State Capitol on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Denver, during a demonstration over the Monday death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A Denver police officer uses a baton to push back protester outside the State Capitol on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Denver, during a demonstration over the Monday death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver police officers uses batons to push back protesters outside the State Capitol on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Denver, during a demonstration over the Monday death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver police stand in front of protesters outside the State Capitol during a demonstration over the Monday death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in Minneapolis police custody, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
An artist creates an image of George Floyd on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Violent protests over the death of Floyd, the black man who died in police custody, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Protesters gather outside the burning Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Potests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A bulletin board is sprayed with graffiti inside the Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Protesters gather outside the burning Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Protesters are seen from the roof of the Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A Denver police officer uses a baton to push back a protester outside the State Capitol on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Denver, during a demonstration over the Monday death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Protesters set off fireworks as a fire burns at the Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Denver police fire canisters to disperse a protest outside the State Capitol over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY – Protesters add fuel to a fire at the Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
People stand outside the Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct building after fires were set at the building, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis, during demonstrations over the death George Floyd on Monday in Minneapolis police custody. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
