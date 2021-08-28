PHOTOS: The week of August 23

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wounded Afghans lie on a bed at a hospital after a deadly explosions outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Mohammad Asif Khan)
Indigenous men take part in the “Luta Pela Vida,” or “Struggle For Life” mobilization for Indigenous rights outside the Supreme Court in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Indigenous groups are protesting a Supreme Court ruling that they say could could undermine rights to their lands and the governement of President Jair Bolsonaro’.(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Orthodox nuns hold candles and flowers as they walk in a procession to bring the icon of the Virgin Mary to the tomb where it is believed she is buried, along the streets of Jerusalem’s Old City, early Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Every year before the Feast of the Assumption, the icon is brought from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to the tomb of the Virgin Mary to honor her Assumption. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint near the gate of Hamid Karzai international Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The Taliban have sealed off Kabul’s airport to most would-be evacuees to prevent large crowds from gathering after this week’s deadly suicide attack. The massive U.S.-led airlift was winding down Saturday ahead of a U.S. deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan by Tuesday. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
Taliban fighters walk in front of the gate of Hamid Karzai international Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The Taliban have sealed off Kabul’s airport to most would-be evacuees to prevent large crowds from gathering after this week’s deadly suicide attack. The massive U.S.-led airlift was winding down Saturday ahead of a U.S. deadline to withdraw from Afghanistan by Tuesday. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt speaks to reporters before a baseball game between the Athletics and the New York Yankees in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Bassitt returned to the Bay Area on Friday following facial surgery in Chicago, where he was hit with a line drive the week before. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Residents wait for a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Thailand has recorded more than 1 million accumulated cases on last week since the pandemic started in 2020. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
The metal rooftops of vendors fill the open air area of the Central Market, seen from above, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, a week after a 7.2 magnitude quake. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Robenson Perjuste, 15, whose leg was amputated after he was injured in the earthquake, lies in the Immaculate Conception Hospital, also known as the General Hospital of Les Cayes in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, a week after a 7.2 magnitude quake. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
This photo provided by the French Army Thursday, Aug.26, 2021 shows French and Afghan citizens being evacuated to France in a French military plane, at Abu Dhabi airport, Tuesday, Aug.24, 2021. France’s prime minister Jean Castex said his country will no longer be able to evacuate people from Kabul airport after Friday night. More than 2,000 Afghans and a hundred French people have been evacuated by France since the beginning of the operation last week. (Etat Major des Armees via AP)
Indigenous people leave the square in front of the Supreme Court building after the postponement for next week the ruling that will have far-reaching implications for tribal land rights, in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Fire consumes part of the Juquery Park in Franco da Rocha, greater Sao Paulo area, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. According with the Fire Department an illegal paper hot air balloon landed in the area on Sunday, igniting and destroying more than half of the park. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
An Indigenous youth wearing an owl feathered headdress attends the “Luta pela Vida,” or “Struggle for Life,” mobilization for Indigenous rights outside the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Indigenous groups are protesting the Supreme Court ruling that they say could could undermine rights to their lands and against President Jair Bolsonaro’s government. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gestures during her COVID-19 response and vaccine update in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. By early next week, New Zealanders should know if their government’s strict new lockdown is working to stamp out its first coronavirus outbreak in six months. A successful effort could again make the nation’s virus response the envy of the world. (Mark Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP)
Homeowner Jose Lamas, right, and his daughter Astrid Covarrubias survey the charred debris left in his burned-out home from the South Fire in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, north of Rialto, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A recently evacuated young Afghan boy carries a child at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. The largest American military community overseas housed thousands of Afghan evacuees in an increasingly crowded tent city. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Afghan people who were transported from Afghanistan, walk after disembarking a plane, at the Torrejon military base as part of the evacuation process in Madrid, Monday. Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)
Daomin Liu competes at Women’s 200m Individual Medley – SM6 Heat 1 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. There are 4,403 Paralympic athletes competing in Tokyo, each with unique differences that have to be classified in the quest for fairness, to group similar impairments, or impairments that yield similar results. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES