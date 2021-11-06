PHOTOS: The Week in Pictures

  • Climate activists hold up illuminated placards with climate messages outside the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum as the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit takes place in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Red Rebel Brigade climate protesters demonstrate by the security fencing outside the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
  • Election workers Sheila McDonough, left, and Kathleen Reid chat while waiting for voters at the American Legion Post 35 poling place, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in South Portland, Maine. Tens of thousands of Mainers requested absentee ballots for this week's election, suggesting a higher-than-usual vote in an off-year election. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
  • Climate activists take part in a protest through the streets of London, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Many people across the world are taking part in protests as the first week of the COP26, UN Climate Summit in Glasgow comes to an end. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
  • A military bearer team carries the casket after the funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds the Commissioner's Trophy during a celebration at Truist Park, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday to win their first World Series MLB baseball title in 26 years. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • In this drone image, houses lay between the Senegal river, top, and the Atlantic Ocean beach that has been affected by erosion in Saint Louis, Senegal, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Experts say the amount of energy unleashed by planetary warming would melt much of the planet's ice, raise global sea levels and greatly increase the likelihood and intensity of extreme weather events. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
  • A couple wearing face masks holds their dogs as they pose for a selfie with ginkgo trees whose leaves have turned yellow along a street in the embassy district in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • Flowers, food offerings and candles adorn a tomb as relatives spend the night next to the tomb of their loved one during Day of the Dead festivities at the the Arocutin cemetery in Michoacan state, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. In a tradition that coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day, families decorate the graves of departed relatives with flowers and candles, and spend the night in the cemetery, eating and drinking as they keep company with their deceased loved ones. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
  • People walk in a flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. After Venice suffered the second-worst flood in its history in November 2019, it was inundated with four more exceptional tides within six weeks, shocking Venetians and triggering fears about the worsening impact of climate change. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)
  • A person touches a monument to Baron Samedi and Gede during a ceremony honoring the Haitian Vodou spirit at the National Cemetery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Nov. 1 2021. Followers of Vodou are marking the Fete Gede celebration of the spirits, equivalent to the Roman Catholic festivity of the Day of the Dead and All Saints Day. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as Susan Hughes, the great aunt of Anthony Huber, enters the courtroom during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Anthony Huber was one of two men who Rittenhouse killed on Aug. 25, 2020. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
  • Tourists walk on the Perito Moreno Glacier at Los Glaciares National Park, near El Calafate, Argentina, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. World leaders are gathered in Scotland at a United Nations climate summit, known as COP26, to push nations to ratchet up their efforts to curb climate change. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
  • Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, attend a meeting during the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP)
  • Finn Washburn, 9, receives an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, as his sister, Piper Washburn, 6, waits her turn. The U.S. entered a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • Hindu devotees climb the colored stairs to pray at the Batu Caves temple during the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
  • Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

