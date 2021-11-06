PHOTOS: The Week in Pictures

Skip to content
KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos
Albuquerque
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Election Results
KRQE En Español
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community News
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health ⦿ Coronavirus
KRQE Investigates
Larry Barker
Politics ⦿ Government ⦿ Legislature ⦿ Elections
Space ⦿ Technology
Unemployment News
Weird – Off Beat
☆ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
COVID Vaccine
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
COVID Cases by County, by Day
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Full Forecast VIDEO
Forecast Maps
Hourly Forecasts
Pollen & Air Quality
Winds
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Albuquerque Weather
Rio Rancho Weather
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mountains
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas/Northeast NM
Roswell/Southeast NM
Las Cruces
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Stadium66 Pro Football Challenge
Local Sports
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
The Big Game
NFL
Silver Star Nation
Denver Broncos
NCAA Football
NCAA Men’s Basketball
NCAA Women’s Basketball
MLB Baseball
MLS Soccer
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
China 2022
Top Stories
Panthers match record, deny Hurricanes one in 5-2 victory
O’Connell, Bell help Purdue take down No. 5 Spartans 40-29
AP source: Browns, Beckham finalize terms for his release
Late birdies give Hovland a 62 for a 2-shot lead at Mayakoba
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers at KRQE
More
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BestReviews
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 Hispanic Heritage Month
🔶 Hunger Action Month
🔶 MysteryWire.com
🔶 Veterans Voices
Contact Us
Contests/Features
Podcasts
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Email Newsletters
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: The Week in Pictures
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
Nov 6, 2021 / 06:54 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Nov 6, 2021 / 07:00 PM MDT
Climate activists hold up illuminated placards with climate messages outside the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum as the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit takes place in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Red Rebel Brigade climate protesters demonstrate by the security fencing outside the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Election workers Sheila McDonough, left, and Kathleen Reid chat while waiting for voters at the American Legion Post 35 poling place, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in South Portland, Maine. Tens of thousands of Mainers requested absentee ballots for this week's election, suggesting a higher-than-usual vote in an off-year election. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Climate activists take part in a protest through the streets of London, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Many people across the world are taking part in protests as the first week of the COP26, UN Climate Summit in Glasgow comes to an end. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
A military bearer team carries the casket after the funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds the Commissioner's Trophy during a celebration at Truist Park, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday to win their first World Series MLB baseball title in 26 years. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
In this drone image, houses lay between the Senegal river, top, and the Atlantic Ocean beach that has been affected by erosion in Saint Louis, Senegal, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Experts say the amount of energy unleashed by planetary warming would melt much of the planet's ice, raise global sea levels and greatly increase the likelihood and intensity of extreme weather events. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A couple wearing face masks holds their dogs as they pose for a selfie with ginkgo trees whose leaves have turned yellow along a street in the embassy district in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Flowers, food offerings and candles adorn a tomb as relatives spend the night next to the tomb of their loved one during Day of the Dead festivities at the the Arocutin cemetery in Michoacan state, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. In a tradition that coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day, families decorate the graves of departed relatives with flowers and candles, and spend the night in the cemetery, eating and drinking as they keep company with their deceased loved ones. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
People walk in a flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. After Venice suffered the second-worst flood in its history in November 2019, it was inundated with four more exceptional tides within six weeks, shocking Venetians and triggering fears about the worsening impact of climate change. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)
A person touches a monument to Baron Samedi and Gede during a ceremony honoring the Haitian Vodou spirit at the National Cemetery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Nov. 1 2021. Followers of Vodou are marking the Fete Gede celebration of the spirits, equivalent to the Roman Catholic festivity of the Day of the Dead and All Saints Day. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as Susan Hughes, the great aunt of Anthony Huber, enters the courtroom during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Anthony Huber was one of two men who Rittenhouse killed on Aug. 25, 2020. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Tourists walk on the Perito Moreno Glacier at Los Glaciares National Park, near El Calafate, Argentina, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. World leaders are gathered in Scotland at a United Nations climate summit, known as COP26, to push nations to ratchet up their efforts to curb climate change. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, attend a meeting during the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP)
Finn Washburn, 9, receives an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, as his sister, Piper Washburn, 6, waits her turn. The U.S. entered a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Hindu devotees climb the colored stairs to pray at the Batu Caves temple during the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱 Download the KRQE Apps
Latest Video
Explora needs public help in investing in the future of STEM students
Video
Bandelier Monument fees waived for veterans on Veterans Day
Video
FBI seeking help in finding Albuquerque credit union robber
Video
Alcohol possible factor in single-vehicle fatal crash
Video
Event raises money for kids in need for Christmas
Video
Air National Guard troops return home
Video
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Major milestone reached in Highway 550 construction
Video
Alcohol possible factor in single-vehicle fatal crash
Video
FBI seeking help in finding Albuquerque credit union robber
Video
Air National Guard troops return home
Video
UNM disenrolls students for missing vaccine deadline
Santa Fe school board declares staffing crisis, passes resolution
Video
City adds new backgrounds to traffic lights to reduce red-light runners
Video
Warm weather lingers through the weekend
Video
New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶
Don't Miss
$291K donation to fund research on elk tracking in New Mexico
Video
What’s happening around New Mexico November 5 – November 11
In the Mix: Albuquerque cellist brings healing through music
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: The Week in Pictures
Gallery
PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves win first World Series since 1995
PHOTOS: Dia de los Muertos celebrations
Gallery
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources - Maps
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
Map: Albuquerque Public Art Locator
Map: New Mexico Veterans’ Monuments and Memorials
2021 New Mexico Wildfires Locator Map
MORE NEWS RESOURCES
Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics Medal Count