PHOTOS: The Week in Pictures

(NEXSTAR) — Just about every item you expect to find on the table for a big Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner is being impacted by supply chain issues, staffing shortages, higher costs of production, scarcity – or all of the above.

Let's start with the side dishes. The issue here isn't so much with the ingredients, but rather with the packaging those ingredients come in. Aluminum cans, glass jars and bottles are all tied up in shipping bottlenecks on their way from China, said Rodney Holcomb, a food economist at Oklahoma State University.