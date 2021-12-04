PHOTOS: The week in pictures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man that was featured on the city's Metro 15 list was arrested on November 30 due to a multi-agency effort that included New Mexico State Police, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Marshals. Asa Laroy Webb had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a weapon.

Officials say the arrest happened when Webb was identified in the area of Central Avenue and Pennsylvania Street NE. He was arrested without incident. Webb was arrested by the United States Marshals Service-Southwest Investigative Task Force (USMS-SWIFT). The agencies involved include the New Mexico State Department of Corrections-Probation & Parole, the New Mexico State Police, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, the Albuquerque Police Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and the United States Marshals Service.