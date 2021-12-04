Skip to content
PHOTOS: The week in pictures
Photo Galleries
by:
Scott Brown
Posted:
Dec 4, 2021 / 05:58 PM MST
/
Updated:
Dec 4, 2021 / 05:59 PM MST
The Colorado State Capitol building in Denver is seen on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The Mile High City has already shattered its 87-year-old record for the latest measurable snowfall set on Nov. 21, 1934, and it's a little more than a week away from breaking an 1887 record of 235 consecutive days without snow. The scenario is playing out across much of the Rocky Mountains, as far north as Montana and in the broader Western United States, which is experiencing a megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change.(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
This Feb. 3, 2017, photo provided by Los Angeles Zoo shows Bruno, a male orangutan, at the Los Angeles Zoo. Bruno, who charmed staff and visitors for nearly three decades, has died in Los Angeles. He was 42. The LA Zoo announced Bruno's death on its social media on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, saying "he passed away suddenly earlier this week." ( Jamie Pham/Los Angeles Zoo via AP)
A logo with a QR code is painted on a sidewalk at the entrance to an augmented reality (AR) garden titled "Breonna's Garden" honoring the late Breonna Taylor at the Maurice A. Ferre Park next to the Perez Art Museum during Miami Art Week, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Miami. The project was created in a collaboration between artist Lady PheOnix and Taylor's sister Ju'Niyah Palmer. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
People lay flowers and light candles in memory of the dead miners in the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned officials to strictly observe industrial safety regulations in the wake of last week's coal mine explosion that killed 51 miners and rescuers. The devastating methane blast at the Listvyazhnaya mine, in the Kemerovo region of southwestern Siberia, was the deadliest mine accident in Russia since 2010. Most of the bodies are yet to be recovered. (AP Photo/Sergei Gavrilenko)
Xu Lin, vice minister of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of China's Communist Party holds a copy of a government-produced report titled "Democracy that Works" during a press conference at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. China's Communist Party took American democracy to task on Saturday, sharply criticizing a global democracy summit being hosted by President Joe Biden next week and extolling the virtues of its governing system. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Afghan men wrestle in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Dec. 3 , 2021. The scene is one played out each week after Friday prayers in the sprawling Chaman-e-Huzori park in downtown Kabul, where men, mainly from Afghanistan's northern provinces, gather to watch and to compete in pahlawani, a traditional form of wrestling. (AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris)
Indian Navy commandoes hang on a rope extended from a helicopter and release colored smoke flare during rehearsals for Navy week at Gateway Of India in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish kakade)
A man wears a sign on his back that reads "Unborn Lives Matter" as he and other anti-abortion healthcare workers, wearing doctors uniforms, demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Chancellor Angela Merkel attends in a Grand Tattoo ceremony to mark the farewell of her chancellorship in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. With one week left before Merkel steps aside, she is being treated to a traditional send off involving the military ceremony with a brass band playing her choice of music. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Abortion rights advocates demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington. As the Supreme Court this week signaled that the conservative-leaning bench may dramatically limit abortion rights in the United States, polling suggests Americans want Roe v. Wade to remain law, but have nuanced attitudes on the circumstances under which abortion should be allowed. In 2020, AP VoteCast showed 69% of voters in the presidential election said the Supreme Court should leave the Roe v. Wade decision as is, while just 29% said the court should overturn the decision (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish yeshiva students light candles on the fourth day of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Patient Pelageya Poyarkova, 101, second from right, speaks with media as she leaves the recovery ward for COVID-19 patients at the Federal Center for Brain and Neurotechnology in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Russia has reported more than 9.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the pandemic and more than 270 thousands deaths, which experts believe could be undercounts. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Lava flows from a volcano as seismic activity increases in recent days in the area on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Spain's National Geographic Institute registered 341 earthquakes over the past 24 hours. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Billy Porter performs as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Pictures of Josephine Baker adorn the red carpet as the coffin with soils from the U.S., France and Monaco is carried towards the Pantheon monument, rear, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, where Baker is to symbolically be inducted, becoming the first Black woman to receive France's highest honor. Her body will stay in Monaco at the request of her family. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to a children's choir sing during the ceremony to switch on the Downing Street Christmas tree lights in London, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
People attending a vigil for the victims of a school shooting embrace at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Sculptures and a giant chess set decorate a plaza as part of a Louis Vuitton art installation during Miami Art Week, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in the Design District neighborhood of Miami. The project was done under late designer Virgil Abloh who died Sunday at age 41 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Art Week is an annual event centered around the Art Basel Miami Beach fair. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
