PHOTOS: The week in photos

  • A Palestinian National Security unit carries the body of Amjad Abu Sultan, 14 during his funeral in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Israel successfully returned the remains of the 14 year old Palestinian after mistakenly handing back a different corpse to the teenager's family last week. Amjad was killed last month while allegedly throwing firebombs in the occupied West Bank. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
  • A student takes a photo of Bob Dylan's "Subway Cityscape Triptych" painting at the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Miami. The exhibition with more than 180 acrylics, watercolors, drawings and ironwork sculptures will kick off the same week as Art Basel Miami Beach and will run through April 17. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
  • Israeli child Rafael Peled, 8, looks through VR virtual reality goggles as he receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from medical staff at the Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Israel has approved the coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • French urban climber Alain Robert climbs up the Skyper high-rise building in central Frankfurt, Germany, as a man watches from his office, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, spacecraft onboard, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. NASA launched the spacecraft Tuesday night on the DART mission to smash into an asteroid and test whether it would be possible to knock a speeding space rock off course if one were to threaten Earth. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
  • Women hug near a mural of the late soccer star Diego Maradona before the first anniversary on Thursday of his death in Buenos Aires, Argentina, late Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
  • A mother takes care of her son who is suffering from dengue fever, a mosquito-borne disease, in a hospital, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
  • Darrell Brooks, center, is escorted out of the courtroom after making his initial appearance in a case regarding multiple people who were killed or injured when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade, in Waukesha County Court, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
  • Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones his hugged by a supporter after the jury convicted Travis McMichael in the trial of McMichael, his father, Greg McMichael, and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, as they were found guilty in the death of Ahmaud Arbery Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
  • Members of Aide a l'Eglise en Detresse (aid to the church in distress) hold signs with silhouettes during a procession with Catholic clergy in support of the persecuted Christians around the world at Sacre-Coeur Basilica in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
  • A woman waves a flare during a march marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Guatemala City, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
  • Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart pauses before an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • A building burns in Chinatown, in the capital city of Honiara, Solomon Islands, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Violence receded in the capital of the Solomon Islands, but the government showed no signs of attempting to address the underlying grievances that sparked two days of riots, including concerns of the country's increasing links with China. (AP Photo/Piringi Charley)
  • A carousel is reflected in a puddle at a Christmas fair in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. The Romanian capital will have three Christmas fairs open for public in the coming weeks and access to the venues will be conditioned by a COVID-19 green pas, proving the holder's vaccination or recovery after the infection. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
  • This photo shows aftermath of a looted street in Honiara's Chinatown, Solomon Islands, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Solomon Islands police have found three bodies in a burned-out building and arrested more than 100 people in this week's violence sparked by concerns about the Pacific nation's increasing links with China. (Gary Ramage via AP)
  • People visit a giant Hanukkah menorah during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, in Tel Aviv, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is an eight-day commemoration of the Jewish uprising in the second century B.C. against the Greek-Syrian kingdom, which had tried to put statues of Greek gods in the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

