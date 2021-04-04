PHOTOS: The week in photos March 29-April 3

An effigy representing Judas Iscariot burns as some people wearing masks watch during Holy Week in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Most people are staying home after Holy Week activities were canceled due to the increase in infections and deaths due to COVID-19. The Burning of Judas is an Easter-time ritual in many communities, where an effigy of Judas Iscariot is hanged on Good Friday, then burned on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A model presents a creation from Chinese fashion label Xunruo during a show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
In this photo released by Suez Canal Authority, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt, Monday, March 29, 2021. Salvage teams on Monday set free a colossal container ship that has halted global trade through the Suez Canal, bringing an end to a crisis that for nearly a week had clogged one of the world’s most vital maritime arteries. (Suez Canal Authority via AP)
A wooden Jesus figure is stored at Arte Martinez workshop in Horche, central Spain, Monday, March 29, 2021. For a second year running, Spain has had to cancel Easter Week processions to help stop the spread of COVID-19. For religious art workshops like Arte Martinez, the coronavirus pandemic has meant a dwindling number of job orders and a dramatic reduction of sales for their wooden statues, altarpieces and religious imagery. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
The moon rises over Mount Lebanon that remains in darkness during a power outage in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, March 29, 2021. Lebanon has had electricity cuts for decades but in recent weeks the small nation suffered severe power cuts over lack of fuel. On Sunday, one of Lebanon’s main power stations was shut down after it ran out of gas. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Men carry the “Nazareno de San Pablo” statue of Jesus from a church to a popemobile for it to be paraded through the neighborhood during Holy Week celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The annual procession wasn’t allowed for the second year in a row to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
People enjoy the warm weather at Ruislip Lido in London, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Temperatures in parts of the UK are expected to be significantly warmer this week as families and friends are reunited and outdoor sporting activities are allowed to resume in England. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A woman takes a selfie near an art work in a city park as she enjoys a warm spring day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Ukraine has been under a three week coronavirus lockdown since March 20 as the country is struggling with a third wave of rising coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Efrem lukatsky)
Priests circle the Holy Sepulchre during Holy Thursday mass led by the Latin Patriarch in the Old City of Jerusalem, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
A surfer carries his board ashore as the sun sets over Kata Beach on the resort island of Phuket, Thailand on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Thailand hopes to first fully reopen the island of Phuket, its most popular destination, by July 1 for vaccinated visitors without quarantine. But they will be required to spend a certain time, possibly up to a week, on Phuket before they are allowed to travel elsewhere in Thailand. (AP Photo/Adam Schreck)
Indian army women recruits demonstrate their shooting skills as part of their training during a media visit in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The cadets who trained for 61 weeks will graduate next month and will be inducted as first women soldiers below officer rank. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Flowers bloom on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021, as Congress is away for the two-week holiday recess. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
A Christian man carries a cross along the Via Dolorosa ahead of the Good Friday procession towards the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many to be the site of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, in Jerusalem’s Old City, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Commuters wearing masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic crowd a public Rapid Transit Bus (BRT) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
A fan reads the sports section of a newspaper in her seat before an MLB baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels Friday, April 2, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

