PHOTOS: The week in photos February 23-29
Photo Galleries
by:
Scott Brown
Posted:
Feb 29, 2020 / 04:15 PM MST
/
Updated:
Feb 29, 2020 / 04:22 PM MST
Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
U.S. President Donald Trump offers floral respects at Raj Ghat, the memorial for Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Actress/writer/comedian Sarah Ann Masse, center, addresses the media at a news conference by the “Silence Breakers,” a group of women who have spoken out about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct, at Los Angeles City Hall, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. From left behind Masse are Caitlin Dulany, Rosanna Arquette, Lauren Sivan, Lauren O’Connor, Louisette Geiss, Melissa Sagemiller Nesic, Katherine Kendall and Larissa Gomes. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks with members of the media after a Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
In this photo released Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, by the Malala Fund and posted on Malala’s Twitter account, showing climate activist Greta Thunberg, left, and education campaigner Malala Yousafzai as they meet in Oxford, England, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. The two world-famous activists finally met up at the University of Oxford on Tuesday. (Taylor Royle/Malala Fund via AP)
Michele Miller, a ninth-grader at St. Michael’s Catholic School, in Brattleboro, Vt., receives ashes from Father Justin Baker, of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, during an Ash Wednesday service at St. Michael’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
President Donald Trump, with members of the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, holds a paper about countries best and least prepared to deal with a pandemic, during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Many are grieving over the death of Bill Fulginiti. The longtime executive director of the New Mexico Municipal League died on Wednesday at the age of 78.
A flock of greylag geese and greater white-fronted geese gather at the municipality of Hortobagy, Hungary, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Between October and March the geese are regular guests of the Hortobagy prairies and fishponds. (Zsolt Czegledi/MTI via AP)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., campaigns during a rally on Boston Common, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
