PHOTOS: The week in photos February 23-29

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A memorial service is underway in Los Angeles for Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The basketball superstar and his 13-year-old daughter are being honored at the arena where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven other people died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash. The service at the Staples Center will feature music and retrospectives on Kobe Bryant's career, along with speakers reflecting on his impact on his sport and the world.