PHOTOS: The Week in Photos Aug. 9-15

Pink liquid waste from the Durli Leathers S.A. tannery sits in a deposit dug into an open field in Paraguari, Paraguay, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, on the day the Environment Ministry stopped its operations. Nearby landowners fear that once it rains, the liquid will contaminate the streams that drain into Lake Ypoa, and suspect the deaths of eight cattle with bloody diarrhea were caused by drinking water near this deposit. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Plumes of smoke rise into the sky after fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel in Kandahar, Afghanistan, southwest of Kabul, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Sidiqullah Khan)
Seen through a door peephole, a medical worker wearing a protective clothing disinfects the corridor of a hotel used for foreigners to stay during a period of health quarantine in Shanghai, China, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. More than 30 Chinese officials have been fired or received other punishments over accusations they failed to respond properly to the latest surge of the coronavirus in the country. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A woman wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks under the scorching sun Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Internally displaced Afghans from northern provinces, who fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, take refuge in a public park Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The Taliban have completed their sweep of the country’s south on Friday, as they took four more provincial capitals in a lightning offensive that is gradually encircling Kabul, just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Taliban fighters stand guard inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The Taliban have completed their sweep of the country’s south on Friday, as they took four more provincial capitals in a lightning offensive that is gradually encircling Kabul, just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war. (AP Photo/Gulabuddin Amiri)
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Troops disembark from a Chinese military helicopter during joint war games held by Russia and China held in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northwestern China on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu hailed joint war games with China this week as a sign of increasingly close ties and vowed to further expand military cooperation between the two countries. (Savitskiy Vadim/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, is followed by former Executive Secretary Melissa DeRosa, left and his daughter Michaela Kennedy Cuomo as he prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. Cuomo says he will resign over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations. The three-term Democratic governor’s decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced Tuesday as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Milwaukee Brewers’ Tyrone Taylor sits in the dugout, waiting out a thunderstorm during a rain delay in the team’s baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Dr. Kristen Rogers, left, a hospitalist on the COVID ward, joins Rebecca Russo, an occupational therapist, and Taylor Amedee, a physical therapist, as they assist COVID patient Joan Bronson at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson, La., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Louisiana’s top health officer says the peak of the state’s latest coronavirus surge may be weeks away. Dr. Joseph Kanter said that could be a “catastrophic” scenario for hospitals already overrun with COVID-19 patients. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP)
A woman stands behind the rows of numbers etched onto the Holocaust Memorial in Boston, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The numbers represent the six million jews murdered in the Holocaust. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard near the site of a grenade attack in a market area in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021. Several civilians were injured in the grenade attack which police have blamed on rebels fighting against Indian rule. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Goats are seen at a burn area near Krioneritis village on Evia island, about 181 kilometers (113 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says the devastating wildfires that burned across the country for more than a week amount to the greatest ecological catastrophe Greece has seen in decades. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Free-solo climber George King, aged 21, balances as he walks along the top after climbing the residential Unex Tower, in Stratford east London, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Last week King climbed the neighbouring Stratosphere Tower building. He previously served three months of a six month sentence in a young offenders’ institute and then an adult prison for climbing Britain’s tallest skyscraper The Shard. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
In this photo provided by the Nagasaki Kenou Wide Area Fire Department, firefighters search for missing people following heavy rain in an area in the Obama neighborhood of Unzen, Nagasaki prefecture, southern Japan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Heavy rain has dumped on southern and central Japan this week, causing floods and mudslides. (Nagasaki Kenou Wide Area Fire Department via AP)
A general view of Golubitskaya village after flooding in the Krasnodar region, Russia, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Heavy rains have flooded broad areas in southern Russia, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,,500 people. Authorities in the Krasnodar region said Saturday that more than 1,400 houses have been flooded following storms and heavy rains that swept the area this week. (AP Photo)
Venezuelan President of the National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez, left, shakes hands with Venezuelan opposition delegate Gerardo Blyde Perez, in Mexico City, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The government of Venezuela and its opposition are set to begin a new dialogue this week looking for a change in the South American nation’s prolonged political standoff. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Navy sailors warm up before the start of full dress rehearsals for Independence Day celebrations at the historic 17th century Red Fort in New Delhi, India, on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. India commemorates its 1947 independence from British colonial rule on Aug. 15. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

