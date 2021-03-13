PHOTOS: The week in New Mexico stories – March 8

Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
2021 New Mexico Legislature
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Recalls
Space News
Technology
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Map Center
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Top Stories
Storms, snow, and wind this weekend
Video
Storm moving into the state this weekend
Video
Wind, snow, and storms this weekend
Video
Another windy day as storm moves into New Mexico this weekend
Video
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Devoe, Georgia Tech beat No. 15 FSU 80-75 for ACC title
Top Stories
Ewing, Georgetown take Big East, NCAA bid with stunning rout
Top Stories
No. 13 Texas beats No. 12 Oklahoma St for first Big 12 title
Boxing great Marvelous Marvin Hagler dies at 66
LeMahieu HR ends inning, no more early exits for pitchers
Westwood leads at Sawgrass, gets another shot at DeChambeau
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
Black History Month
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
📷 Photo Galleries
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Business Hiring Due to COVID-19
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: The week in New Mexico stories – March 8
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
Mar 13, 2021 / 08:05 PM MST
/
Updated:
Mar 13, 2021 / 08:05 PM MST
Las Cruces mayor urges state to allow some indoor dining in the red level
NM National Guard members head overseas, say goodbye to family
2 remaining suspects arrested in connection to shooting death of 11-year-old
Erik Carrillo-Garca (Left) and Santos Mateo Garcia (Right)
Lawmakers approve dramatic overhaul of NM liquor laws
APD: Person of interest named in connection to bodies found at Sunport
Sean Lannon
COVID-19 in NM one year and 187K+ cases later
Bag Hunger campaign raises donations for Storehouse New Mexico
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱 Download the KRQE Apps
Latest Video
City celebrating Arbor Day with "Let's Plant Albuquerque" initiative
Video
Oil company pays state over $90k for delayed report of oil spill
Video
New NMDOT traffic safety campaign focuses on drunk, distracted driving
Video
NM lawmaker working to stop lenders from charging high-interest rates
Video
Fans back at high school sports games
Video
City councilor wants more time for public input on proposed shelter
Video
Now Trending on KRQE.com
NMDOH: Clarifications made to public health order
Vacant buildings attracting unwanted activity in northwest Albuquerque
Calling Albuquerque photographers: City wants your photos of the metro area
Storms, snow, and wind this weekend
Video
Top News
Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 188,167 Positive Cases
Three more counties move to Turquoise Level, one county remains in Red
Video
Storms, snow, and wind this weekend
Video
Don't Miss
Calling Albuquerque photographers: City wants your photos of the metro area
Albuquerque robotics company gets funding to expand operations
Video
What’s happening around New Mexico Mar 12 – Mar 18
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: The week in New Mexico stories – March 8
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
MORE NEWS RESOURCES