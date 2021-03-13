PHOTOS: The week in New Mexico stories – March 8

Las Cruces mayor urges state to allow some indoor dining in the red level

NM National Guard members head overseas, say goodbye to family

2 remaining suspects arrested in connection to shooting death of 11-year-old

Lawmakers approve dramatic overhaul of NM liquor laws

APD: Person of interest named in connection to bodies found at Sunport

COVID-19 in NM one year and 187K+ cases later

Bag Hunger campaign raises donations for Storehouse New Mexico

