PHOTOS: The week in New Mexico stories – March 1

(NEXSTAR) - A Baltimore property that recently hit the market is like a time machine to the 1940s, with a mint green exterior, hot pink door, and wacky checkered-floor kitchen to match.

You won't find many homes like 2105 Erdman Ave. in Baltimore. The property appears to be straight out of South Beach, Miami, with its Art Deco style and midcentury furniture — some of which will be included in the sale.