PHOTOS: The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been harvested

Photo Galleries

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER- This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is craned onto a flatbed truck after being cut from the yard of Carol Schultz, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Florida, NY. The tree will be brought into New York City by flatbed truck and erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 9. The 87th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER- This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is craned onto a flatbed truck after being cut from the yard of Carol Schultz, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Florida, NY. The tree will be brought into New York City by flatbed truck and erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 9. The 87th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER- This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is craned onto a flatbed truck after being cut from the yard of Carol Schultz, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Florida, NY. The tree will be brought into New York City by flatbed truck and erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 9. The 87th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER- Carol Schultz hugs the trunk of her 77-foot tall Norway Spruce that she donated to serve as this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Florida, NY. The tree will be brought into New York City by flatbed truck and erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 9. The 87th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER- Local residents watch as this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall Norway Spruce, is cut, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Florida, NY. The tree will be brought into New York City by flatbed truck and erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 9. The 87th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER- Students from local elementary schools cheer as this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall Norway Spruce, is cut, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Florida, NY. The tree will be brought into New York City by flatbed truck and erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 9. The 87th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER- Workers prepare to cut down a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce that will serve as this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Florida, NY. The tree will be brought into New York City by flatbed truck and erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 9. The 87th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss