PHOTOS: The Kentucky Derby through the years
Scott Brown
May 2, 2020 / 08:37 AM MDT
May 2, 2020 / 09:25 AM MDT
In this June 9, 1945, file photo, Hoop Jr. leads by a length during the 71st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. This year is the first time the Derby won’t be held on the first Saturday in May since 1945, when it was run June 9. Starting in 1930, the term Triple Crown became popular in referring to the three races and since 1931, the Derby, Preakness and Belmont have been run in that order. It’s possible that the Derby could be the final of the three races this year. (AP Photo/File)
In this Saturday, May 5, 1945, file photo, the day the Kentucky Derby was supposed to take place, racehorse Fighting Don, owned by Miss Gertrude Donovan, looks out of his stall at a sleeping dog at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The 71st running of the Kentucky Derby, scheduled for May 5, 1945, was postponed until June because of World War II. Churchill Downs postponed the 146th running of the Derby until September 2020, due to concern over the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc with the world’s sports calendar. (AP Photo/Fle)
In this June 9, 1945, file photo, horse owner F.W. Hooper smiles as he holds onto Kentucky Derby winner Hoop Jr., jockey Eddie Arcaro up, in the winners circle at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. This year is the first time the Derby won’t be held on the first Saturday in May since 1945, when it was run June 9. (AP Photo/File)
In this June 9, 1945, file photo, Hoop Jr. leads by a length during the 71st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. This year is the first time the Derby won’t be held on the first Saturday in May since 1945, when it was run June 9. Churchill Downs postponed the opening leg of the Triple Crown from May 2 to Sept. 5, due to concern over the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc with the world’s sports calendar. (AP Photo/File)
In this May 4, 1968, file photo, Dancer’s Image, jockey Bob Ussery up, crosses the finish line to win the 94th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Sent off as the 7-2 second choice, Dancer’s Image rallied from last to win by 1 1/2 lengths over Forward Pass, hidden behind Dancer’s Image. The result was declared official, but Dancer’s Image was later disqualified after traces of phenylbutazone, known as bute, were found in Dancer’s Image’s post-race urinalysis. Dancer’s Image was placed 14th and last; Forward Pass was declared the winner. (AP Photo/File)
In this May 5, 1973, file photo, jockey Ron Turcotte rides Secretariat to victory in the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Secretariat is the early 7-2 favorite for this weekend’s virtual Kentucky Derby, an animated race pitting all 13 Triple Crown winners on the day the Derby would have been held before the coronavirus pandemic postponed it.(AP Photo/File)
The horse, Little Current, walks through the stables in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 1974. Little Current is one of the horses expected to be in the 100th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 4. (AP Photo)
Angel Cordero, atop Cannonade, prepares a blanket of roses on the horse he led to victory in the 100th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, May 4, 1974. Cannonade’s trainer, Woody Stevens, back to camera, holds his horse in the winner’s circle. (AP Photo)
Cannonade, left, drives to the finish line at Churchill Downs in Louisville to capture the 100th running of the Kentucky Derby, May 4, 1974. Jockey Angel Cordero is up top, with J.R.’s Pet behind. Cannonade ran the mile and a quarter in 2.04. (AP Photo)
In this May 7, 1977, file photo, Seattle Slew, with Jean Cruguet up, crosses finish line to win the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Run Dusty Run, left of Seattle Slew, finished second, and Sanhedrin, just to right of Seattle Slew, finished third. Secretariat is the early 7-2 favorite for this weekend’s virtual Kentucky Derby, an animated race pitting all 13 Triple Crown winners on the day the Derby would have been held before the coronavirus pandemic postponed it. Citation, who won the 1948 Triple Crown, was made the 4-1 second choice. Seattle Slew and Affirmed, the 1977 and ’78 Triple Crown winners, were each listed at 5-1 odds. (AP Photo/File)
In this May 6, 1978, file photo, Affirmed, jockey Steve Cauthen up, crosses the finish line to win the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky. Secretariat is the early 7-2 favorite for this weekend’s virtual Kentucky Derby, an animated race pitting all 13 Triple Crown winners on the day the Derby would have been held before the coronavirus pandemic postponed it. Citation, who won the 1948 Triple Crown, was made the 4-1 second choice. Seattle Slew and Affirmed, the 1977 and ’78 Triple Crown winners, were each listed at 5-1 odds. (AP Photo/File)
In this May 4, 2002, file photo, jockey Victor Espinoza celebrates after riding War Emblem to victory in the 128th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. War Emblem, the 2002 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at age 21. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)
In this May 7, 2011, file photo, a spectator shows off her Derby hat before the 137th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. There will be no Run for the Roses on this first Saturday in May 2020. The Kentucky Derby is one of the events that won’t be held this week because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)
In this May 3, 2013, file photo, a spectator holds a mint julep before the running of the 139th Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. There will be no Run for the Roses on this first Saturday in May. The Kentucky Derby is one of the events that won’t be held this week because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Luis Saez rides Maximum Security across the finish line first followed by Flavien Prat on Country House during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Country House was declared the winner after Maximum Security was disqualified following a review by race stewards. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
