PHOTOS: Thailand scrambles to contain outbreak, secure vaccines

BANGKOK (AP) — For much of 2020, Thailand had the coronavirus under control. After a strict nationwide lockdown in April and May, the number of new local infections dropped to zero, where they remained for the next six months. However, a new outbreak discovered in mid-December threatens to put Thailand back where it was in the toughest days of early 2020, when it tallied 3,045 cases and 59 deaths. The country’s COVID-19 coordinating center has warned that the number of new daily cases could rise to more than 10,000 by later this month under a worst-case scenario if the government does not do more to curtail the virus’s spread.

Migrant workers watch as other migrant workers and their families are carried in trucks to a field hospital for COVID-19 patents in Samut Sakhon, South of Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. For much of 2020, Thailand had the coronavirus under control. After a strict nationwide lockdown in April and May, the number of new local infections dropped to zero, where they remained for the next six months. However, a new outbreak discovered in mid-December threatens to put Thailand back where it was in the toughest days of early 2020 (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
A passenger of a bus reaches to check her body temperature at roadside check point in the border of Samut Sakhon province and Bangkok in Thailand, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. For much of 2020, Thailand had the coronavirus under control. After a strict nationwide lockdown in April and May, the number of new local infections dropped to zero, where they remained for the next six months. However, a new outbreak discovered in mid-December threatens to put Thailand back where it was in the toughest days of early 2020. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
A man waits for his take away food at a restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. For much of 2020, Thailand had the coronavirus under control. After a strict nationwide lockdown in April and May, the number of new local infections dropped to zero, where they remained for the next six months. However, a new outbreak discovered in mid-December threatens to put Thailand back where it was in the toughest days of early 2020. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
An alone street vender cooks a meal for a customer at Khao San road, a popular hangout with bars and entertainment for Thais and tourists in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. For much of 2020, Thailand had the coronavirus under control. After a strict nationwide lockdown in April and May, the number of new local infections dropped to zero, where they remained for the next six months. However, a new outbreak discovered in mid-December threatens to put Thailand back where it was in the toughest days of early 2020. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
A medical worker in personal protective clothing gestures as migrant workers arrive at a field hospital for COVID-19 patents in Samut Sakhon, South of Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. For much of 2020, Thailand had the coronavirus under control. After a strict nationwide lockdown in April and May, the number of new local infections dropped to zero, where they remained for the next six months. However, a new outbreak discovered in mid-December threatens to put Thailand back where it was in the toughest days of early 2020. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Medical staff in personal protective clothes register migrant workers and their families at a field hospital for COVID-19 patents in Samut Sakhon, South of Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. For much of 2020, Thailand had the coronavirus under control. After a strict nationwide lockdown in April and May, the number of new local infections dropped to zero, where they remained for the next six months. However, a new outbreak discovered in mid-December threatens to put Thailand back where it was in the toughest days of early 2020. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
A migrant worker sits behind a plastic pertaining board to discharge nasal-sample to screen COVID-19 at an outdoor testing center in Samut Sakhon, South of Bangkok, Thailand Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. For much of 2020, Thailand had the coronavirus under control. After a strict nationwide lockdown in April and May, the number of new local infections dropped to zero, where they remained for the next six months. However, a new outbreak discovered in mid-December threatens to put Thailand back where it was in the toughest days of early 2020. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Migrant workers and their families gather at an outdoor screening center for COVID-19 in Samut Sakhon, South of Bangkok, Thailand Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. For much of 2020, Thailand had the coronavirus under control. After a strict nationwide lockdown in April and May, the number of new local infections dropped to zero, where they remained for the next six months. However, a new outbreak discovered in mid-December threatens to put Thailand back where it was in the toughest days of early 2020. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Migrant workers travel in atop of a trucks in Samut Sakhon, South of Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. For much of 2020, Thailand had the coronavirus under control. After a strict nationwide lockdown in April and May, the number of new local infections dropped to zero, where they remained for the next six months. However, a new outbreak discovered in mid-December threatens to put Thailand back where it was in the toughest days of early 2020. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
A worker checks body temperature of a passenger of a vehicle at a roadside check point in the border of Samut Sakhon province and Bangkok in Thailand, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. For much of 2020, Thailand had the coronavirus under control. After a strict nationwide lockdown in April and May, the number of new local infections dropped to zero, where they remained for the next six months. However, a new outbreak discovered in mid-December threatens to put Thailand back where it was in the toughest days of early 2020. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
A security officer in personal protective clothing salutes as he drives a truck with migrant workers to a field hospital for COVID-19 patents in Samut Sakhon, South of Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. For much of 2020, Thailand had the coronavirus under control. After a strict nationwide lockdown in April and May, the number of new local infections dropped to zero, where they remained for the next six months. However, a new outbreak discovered in mid-December threatens to put Thailand back where it was in the toughest days of early 2020. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Medical workers watch as migrant workers and their families are prepared to be taken to a field hospital for COVID-19 patents in Samut Sakhon, South of Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. For much of 2020, Thailand had the coronavirus under control. After a strict nationwide lockdown in April and May, the number of new local infections dropped to zero, where they remained for the next six months. However, a new outbreak discovered in mid-December threatens to put Thailand back where it was in the toughest days of early 2020. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
A policeman signals a bus to stop at a check point in the border of Samut Sakhon province and Bangkok in Thailand, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. For much of 2020, Thailand had the coronavirus under control. After a strict nationwide lockdown in April and May, the number of new local infections dropped to zero, where they remained for the next six months. However, a new outbreak discovered in mid-December threatens to put Thailand back where it was in the toughest days of early 2020. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

