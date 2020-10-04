PHOTOS: Swiss Skydiver wins 2020 Preakness Stakes Photo Galleries by: KRQE Staff Posted: Oct 3, 2020 / 07:58 PM MDT / Updated: Oct 3, 2020 / 08:22 PM MDT A worker disinfects seats ahead of the 145th Preakness horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Empty seats are seen ahead of the 145th Preakness horse race, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Swiss Skydiver, right, ridden by Robby Albarado, leads Authentic, ridden by John Velazquez, to win the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Swiss Skydiver (4), with Robby Albarado aboard, wins the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Jockey Robby Albarado, right, aboard Swiss Skydiver (4), looks back at Authentic and John Velazquez after winning the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Staff paint the weather vane with the colors of Swiss Skydiver’s owner’s silks after the horse won the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Swiss Skydiver (4), ridden by Robby Albarado, wins the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race ahead of Authentic (9), ridden by John Velazquez, at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Swiss Skydiver (4), ridden by Robby Albarado, leads Authentic (9), ridden by John Velazquez, to win the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Jockey Robby Albarado, right, joins members of Swiss Skydiver’s team holding the trophy after winning the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Kentucky Derby winner Authentic with John Velazquez aboard prepare to run the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates VirusNews AppUpates EmailUpdates CoronavirusResources 📝 Report a Typo📮 Submit a News Tip📱 Download the KRQE Apps Latest Video Balloon Fall Fest kicked off Saturday Video Rally in Civic Plaza honors murdered army specialist Video CARES Act funds to reach Santa Fe businesses Video Local tech company gets big business from menu QR codes Video Water management agencies concerned about Rio Grande's water levels Video Red Door Brewing releases 'Left Paw Lager' to support Animal Humane Video