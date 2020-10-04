PHOTOS: Swiss Skydiver wins 2020 Preakness Stakes

A worker disinfects seats ahead of the 145th Preakness horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Empty seats are seen ahead of the 145th Preakness horse race, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Swiss Skydiver, right, ridden by Robby Albarado, leads Authentic, ridden by John Velazquez, to win the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Swiss Skydiver (4), with Robby Albarado aboard, wins the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Jockey Robby Albarado, right, aboard Swiss Skydiver (4), looks back at Authentic and John Velazquez after winning the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Staff paint the weather vane with the colors of Swiss Skydiver’s owner’s silks after the horse won the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Swiss Skydiver (4), ridden by Robby Albarado, wins the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race ahead of Authentic (9), ridden by John Velazquez, at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Swiss Skydiver (4), ridden by Robby Albarado, leads Authentic (9), ridden by John Velazquez, to win the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Jockey Robby Albarado, right, joins members of Swiss Skydiver’s team holding the trophy after winning the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Kentucky Derby winner Authentic with John Velazquez aboard prepare to run the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

