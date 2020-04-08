PHOTOS: Supermoon rises in New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Super moon seen from Grants, NM on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (courtesy Chris Fuertes)
The super moon seen from Springer Lake in northeast New Mexico on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (courtesy Yolanda Leal-Jensen)
The super moon seen from Las Vegas, NM on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (courtesy Lorraine Romero)
The super moon as seen from Albuquerque on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (courtesy Kathy Stockmark)
Supermoon on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (courtesy Nicky Roo)
Supermoon on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (courtesy Laura Horton)
Supermoon on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (courtesy Laura Horton)

