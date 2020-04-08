Skip to content
PHOTOS: Supermoon rises in New Mexico
Photo Galleries
by: KRQE Media
Posted:
Apr 8, 2020 / 10:52 AM MDT
/
Updated:
Apr 8, 2020 / 10:54 AM MDT
Super moon seen from Grants, NM on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (courtesy Chris Fuertes)
The super moon seen from Springer Lake in northeast New Mexico on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (courtesy Yolanda Leal-Jensen)
The super moon seen from Las Vegas, NM on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (courtesy Lorraine Romero)
The super moon as seen from Albuquerque on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (courtesy Kathy Stockmark)
Supermoon on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (courtesy Nicky Roo)
Supermoon on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (courtesy Laura Horton)
Supermoon on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (courtesy Laura Horton)
Catch this week’s supermoon, biggest and brightest of year
