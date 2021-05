[1] Albuquerque teachers union reacts to COVID bonuses falling through Albuquerque Public School employees won't be receiving the bonus they were promised. The district's superintendent broke the news saying the state auditor's office raised concerns that the bonuses would violate the state's constitution. The funds the district was planning on using would have come from federal stimulus funds. School districts, like Hobbs, gave out COVID compensation this year but that money came from vacant positions and state funding.

[2] State releases proposed rules for cannabis producers The state wants to hear from the public on the new rules that are being proposed for cannabis producers in New Mexico to include who can sell it and where it can be sold. According to the rules proposed by the Cannabis Control Division, producers will need to sell a quarter of their product for medical marijuana use. Licenses will be given in three levels, which will determine how many plants can be legally grown. Cannabis stores will need to be at least 300 feet away from schools and daycares.