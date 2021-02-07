PHOTOS: Super Bowl LV

The Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Former quarterback Peyton Manning, left, motions to the crowd during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Jazmine Sullivan performs the national anthem with Eric Church prior to NFL Super Bowl 55 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, February 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Foto AP/David J. Phillip)
Air Force jets fly over during the national anthem before NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after his team scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu (32) and Charvarius Ward (35) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Players stand on the field during a timeout during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
ICU nurse manager Suzie Dorner, center, stands next to referee Carl Cheffers (51) at the coin toss with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) prior to the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL Photos via AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Lavonte David (54) and Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce (87) shake hands following the coin toss before NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Kansas City Chiefs’ Byron Pringle tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Jaydon Mickens during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates after catching an 8-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski reacts as he scores a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to throw while being pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Anthony Nelson (98) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu celebrates a goal line stand against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The Weeknd performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

