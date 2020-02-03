PHOTOS: Super Bowl LIV in Miami

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) –All classes at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Rio Rancho have been canceled for three days while they clean up after flood damage. Rio Rancho Public Schools says that Wednesday night, one of the school’s water main valves burst resulting in flooding and plumbing issues. Classes have been cancelled Thursday, January 30 through Monday, February 3. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday, February 4.