NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Widespread snow showers are moving across New Mexico Friday morning. Early commuters experienced snowy and icy in the northern mountains, upper Rio Grande Valley, the east mountains, and the western mountains from Albuquerque to Gallup. Snow is also expected to continue to fall throughout the day.

Weather Information

Dog enjoying a walk in the snow in Albuquerque, NM on March 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Karla Sosa)

A snow-packed road in Tohajiilee, NM on March 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Brenda Jake)

A snow-covered bike in Las Vegas, NM on March 17, 2023. (Courtesy: Ernesto Martinez)

Snowy apartment complex in Albuquerque, NM (Courtesy: Michelle Ortiz)

Snowy outlook in Weed, NM on March 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Boston Tara)

Snowy car and icicles in To’hajiilee, NM on March 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Anniekingston Platero)

Snow-covered driveway in Albuquerque, NM on March 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Rebecca Valles)

Snowy bush in Las Vegas, NM on March 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Nikki Gillespe)

Snowy yard in Albuquerque, NM on March 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Alyssa Salazar)

Thick snowy branch in Ilfeld, NM on March 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Lorraine S)

A snowy Westside Albuquerque area on March 17, 2023 in Albuquerque. NM (Courtesy: Alex Padilla)

A snow-filled yard in Edgewood, NM on March 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Mike Coburn)

Snowy steps in Cubero, NM on March 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Nancy Taranto)

Snowy area in Rinconada, NM on March 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Silver Brown

A snowy backyard in Rio Rancho, NM on March 17. 2023 (Courtesy: Rebecca Embry)

Snow-covered cars in Pecos, NM on March 17, 2023 (Courtesy: Bet Barraza)