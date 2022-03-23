NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Parts of New Mexico woke up to snow Wednesday morning. A storm rolled into the state overnight leaving snowy, slushy and wet roads. KRQE News 13 viewers sent in photos of the spring storm aftermath.

3 A.M. snow in Paradise Hills area in Albuquerque, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Miranda Danyelle)

Stunning trees with snow in New Mexico on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Margaret Faulkner)

A pup enjoying the snow in Rio Rancho, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Tamara Todd)

Journal Center in Albuquerque, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Robert M Conrad)

Snow-covered fence in New Mexico on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Rosa Comparan)

Snow covered berries in Albuquerque, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Matt Carter)

Some birds enjoy the snow in Rio Rancho, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Lydia Blodgett)

Near Ventana Ranch in Albuquerque, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Mary Montanez)

North East Heights in Albuquerque, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Adam Saidel)

Sunny snow day in New Mexico on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Aari Grahn)

Snowy bush in New Mexico on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Sylvia Adair)

Overlook the snow in Rio Rancho, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Mario n Anna Sedillo)

BBQ Set up is covered in snow in New Mexico on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Stormy Buchanan)

Snow day in Nambe, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Stacey Pacheco)

Snow street in New Mexico on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Elizabeth Peirce)

Morning drive through Los Lunas, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Antoinette Bustillos)

Snowy fence in New Mexico on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Manuel Giovanni M Marquez)

A stunning snowy drive in New Mexico on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Sierra Blanca)

Measurements of snow in New Mexico on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Frank Randall)

Snowy yard in the Albuquerque, N.M. area on the westside on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtest: Delilah Reinchuck)

Trees are covered in snow in Albuquerque, N.M. near Parkland Hills on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Kelly Eckel)

Snowy yard in Mountainair, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Shanna Valgos)

Some snow in Albuquerque, N.M. on Mar 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Erin Rivard)