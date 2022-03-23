NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Parts of New Mexico woke up to snow Wednesday morning. A storm rolled into the state overnight leaving snowy, slushy and wet roads. KRQE News 13 viewers sent in photos of the spring storm aftermath.
