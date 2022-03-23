NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Parts of New Mexico woke up to snow Wednesday morning. A storm rolled into the state overnight leaving snowy, slushy and wet roads. KRQE News 13 viewers sent in photos of the spring storm aftermath.

Weather Information

3 A.M. snow in Paradise Hills area in Albuquerque, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Miranda Danyelle)
Stunning trees with snow in New Mexico on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Margaret Faulkner)
A pup enjoying the snow in Rio Rancho, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Tamara Todd)
Journal Center in Albuquerque, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Robert M Conrad)
Snow-covered fence in New Mexico on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Rosa Comparan)
Snow covered berries in Albuquerque, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Matt Carter)
Some birds enjoy the snow in Rio Rancho, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Lydia Blodgett)
Near Ventana Ranch in Albuquerque, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Mary Montanez)
North East Heights in Albuquerque, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Adam Saidel)
Sunny snow day in New Mexico on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Aari Grahn)
Snowy bush in New Mexico on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Sylvia Adair)
Overlook the snow in Rio Rancho, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Mario n Anna Sedillo)
BBQ Set up is covered in snow in New Mexico on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Stormy Buchanan)
Snow day in Nambe, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Stacey Pacheco)
Snow day in Nambe, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Stacey Pacheco)
Snow street in New Mexico on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Elizabeth Peirce)
Morning drive through Los Lunas, N.M. on Mar. 23, 2022. (Courtesy: Antoinette Bustillos)
Snowy fence in New Mexico on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Manuel Giovanni M Marquez)
A stunning snowy drive in New Mexico on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Sierra Blanca)
Measurements of snow in New Mexico on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Frank Randall)
Snowy yard in the Albuquerque, N.M. area on the westside on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtest: Delilah Reinchuck)
Trees are covered in snow in Albuquerque, N.M. near Parkland Hills on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Kelly Eckel)
Trees are covered in snow in Albuquerque, N.M. near Parkland Hills on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Kelly Eckel)
Snow pic. Mountainair, NM Shanna Valgos
Some snow in Albuquerque, NM on Mar 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Erin Rivard)
Walmart on rio bravo and colors in Albuquerque, NM on Mar. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: Staicy Hernandez)
