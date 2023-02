NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The latest winter storm has caused difficult driving conditions Tuesday morning for parts of New Mexico. According to NMRoads, there are difficult driving conditions from Santa Fe to Albuquerque on I-25, and severe driving conditions in the East Mountains due to snow-covered roads. Also NM536 to Sandia Crest until further notice due to severe winter weather conditions.

Bobcat Pass at 6:23 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2023. | Courtesy NMRoads

US 285 at Pojoaque at 6:23 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2023. | Courtesy NMRoads

I-25 at Glorieta at 6:23 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2023. | Courtesy NMRoads

I-25 SB at Old Pecos Trail at 6:23 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2023. | Courtesy NMRoads

I-25 NB at Old Pecos Trail at 6:23 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2023. | Courtesy NMRoads

I-25 NB at St. Francis. at 6:23 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2023. | Courtesy NMRoads

I-25 SB at St. Francis Drive at 6:23 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2023. | Courtesy NMRoads

I-25 at NB at Richards Ave. at 6:23 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2023. | Courtesy NMRoads

I-25 at NM at La Cienega at 6:23 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2023. | Courtesy NMRoads

I-25 at Upper La Bajada at 6:23 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2023. | Courtesy NMRoads

I-25 at Lower La Bajada at 6:23 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2023. | Courtesy NMRoads

NM 536 at NM 14 at 6:23 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2023. | Courtesy NMRoads

I-40 at Sunset Canyon at 6:23 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2023. | Courtesy NMRoads

US 70 at Apache Summit at 6:23 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2023. | Courtesy NMRoads

I-40 at Zuzax at 6:23 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2023. | Courtesy NMRoads

I-40 EB at Sedillo Hill at 6:23 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2023. | Courtesy NMRoads