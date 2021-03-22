PHOTOS: ‘Stop Asian Hate’ rally held in Atlanta following shootings

ATLANTA, GA (KRQE/AP)- Hundreds of people gathered outside the Georgia State Capitol on Saturday, March 20 to take part in a “stop Asian hate” rally following the shooting deaths of eight people in the attacks on massage businesses days earlier. Police have charged 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long with eight counts of murder and one count of assault.
According to the Associated Press, seven of the victims were women and six of them were of Asian descent. Donations have been pouring in for the families of the shooting victims. The victims have recently been identified as 63-year-old Yong Ae Yue, 74-year-old Soon Chung Park, 51-year-old Hyung Jung Grant, 49-year-old Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 69-year-old Suncha Kim, and 44-year-old Daoyou Feng.
The Associated Press reports that federal investigators have so far not found evidence for federal hate crime charges against Long however, investigators have not ruled out ultimately filing hate crime charges but face legal constraints. Federal and local investigators are still looking into the possible motive behind the killings.