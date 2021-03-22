PHOTOS: ‘Stop Asian Hate’ rally held in Atlanta following shootings

ATLANTA, GA (KRQE/AP)- Hundreds of people gathered outside the Georgia State Capitol on Saturday, March 20 to take part in a “stop Asian hate” rally following the shooting deaths of eight people in the attacks on massage businesses days earlier. Police have charged 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long with eight counts of murder and one count of assault.

According to the Associated Press, seven of the victims were women and six of them were of Asian descent. Donations have been pouring in for the families of the shooting victims. The victims have recently been identified as 63-year-old Yong Ae Yue, 74-year-old Soon Chung Park, 51-year-old Hyung Jung Grant, 49-year-old Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 69-year-old Suncha Kim, and 44-year-old Daoyou Feng.

The Associated Press reports that federal investigators have so far not found evidence for federal hate crime charges against Long however, investigators have not ruled out ultimately filing hate crime charges but face legal constraints. Federal and local investigators are still looking into the possible motive behind the killings.

People hold signs while participating in a “stop Asian hate” rally outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speak during a “stop Asian hate” rally outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speak during a “stop Asian hate” rally outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Sabrina Bijeaux holds signs while participating in a “Stop Asian Hate” rally outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Hundreds of people gather in a park across from the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta to demand justice for the victims of shootings at massage businesses days earlier, Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Candice Choi)

Hundreds of people gather in a park across from the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta to demand justice for the victims of shootings at massage businesses days earlier, Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Candice Choi)

Hailun Song waves a U.S. flag and cheers marchers as a “stop Asian hate” rally in downtown Atlanta passes by Saturday afternoon, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Flowers, candles and signs are displayed at a makeshift memorial on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, a white man, is accused of killing several people, most of whom were of Asian descent, at massage parlors in the Atlanta area. (AP Photo/Candice Choi)

Jessica Lang pauses and places her hand on the door in a moment of grief after dropping off flowers at Youngs Asian Massage parlor where four people were killed, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. Lang, a local resident who lives nearby, said she knew one of the victims. A white gunman was charged Wednesday with killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors on Tuesday in an attack that sent terror through the Asian American community that’s increasingly been targeted during the coronavirus pandemic. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Flowers and signs are displayed at a makeshift memorial outside of the Gold Spa in Atlanta, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Police in the Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County say they’ve begun extra patrols in and around Asian businesses there following the shooting at three massage parlors in the area that killed eight, most of them women of Asian descent. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Flowers, candles and signs are displayed at a makeshift memorial on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, a white man, is accused of killing several people, most of whom were of Asian descent, at massage parlors in the Atlanta area. (AP Photo/Candice Choi)