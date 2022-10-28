NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans all across the state saw a special light in the sky Thursday night. The light turned out to be SpaceX’s launching of Falcon 9 from Vanderberg Space Force Base on the central California coast.

The Falcon 9 is the “world’s first orbital class reusable rocket” designed for the reliable and safe transport of people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond, according to SpaceX. It has tallied a total of 182 total launches, 142 landings and 120 reflights as of 10:19 a.m. October 28.

SpaceX Falcon in Faywood, NM on October 27, 2022 (Courtesy: Dustin Hoag)

In Grants, NM the SpaceX Falcon took to the sky and disappeared on October 27, 2022 (Courtesy: Maygan Mcdonald)

The Space X Falcon flying over Belen, NM (Courtesy: Samantha Lienau)

Long beams coming from the Space X Falcon on Oct. 27, 2022 (Courtesy: Monica Vigil)

Space X Falcon launch seen from afar on Oct. 27, 2022 (Courtesy: Anthony Orosco)

Viewer Monica Bustillos caught the SpaceX Falcon Launch on Oct. 27, 2022 (Courtesy: Monica Bustillos)

Viewer Leslie Lewis saw the SpaceX Falcon Launch on Oct. 27, 2022 (Courtesy: Leslie Lewis)

The sky has an orange glow with light from SpaceX Falcon Launch on Oct. 27, 2022 (Courtesy: Monica Bustillos)

Leslie Lewis shows the SpaceX Falcon Launch on Oct. 27, 2022 (Courtesy: Leslie Lewis)

Wide shot of Space X Falcon on Oct. 27, 2022 (Courtesy: Monica Vigil)

Stunning shot of the SpaceX Falcon Launch on Oct. 27, 2022 (Courtesy: Elmer Orosco)

