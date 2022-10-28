NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans all across the state saw a special light in the sky Thursday night. The light turned out to be SpaceX’s launching of Falcon 9 from Vanderberg Space Force Base on the central California coast.
The Falcon 9 is the “world’s first orbital class reusable rocket” designed for the reliable and safe transport of people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond, according to SpaceX. It has tallied a total of 182 total launches, 142 landings and 120 reflights as of 10:19 a.m. October 28.