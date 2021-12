NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is reporting difficult driving conditions in the northern region of the state in including the Dulce, Chama, and Tres Piedras areas. NMDOT states that roads are snow-packed and icy in these places and crews are out salting and sanding the roads.

Commuters are asked to drive with caution in these areas. Fair driving conditions are reported in the Taos, Farmington, and Santa Fe areas with wet and slick roads.

