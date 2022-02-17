NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning some New Mexicans woke up to snow as a winter storm rolled into the state. KRQE News 13 viewers sent in photos of snowy covered scenes from throughout the state.
by: Allison Giron, Auriella Ortiz
Bosque on Montaño in Albuquerque, NM on Feb. 17 2022. (Courtesy: Kolton Moñte)