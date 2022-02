ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A winter storm Wednesday brought snow to Albuquerque and left streets snow-packed with ice. Below are some photos of Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, following the storm.

Snow in Albuquerque Feb. 3, 2022 (Courtesy of Kenneth McGlothin | KRQE Photojournalist)

