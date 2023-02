NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm is sweeping through the state, bringing snow showers to parts of New Mexico. Overnight, some areas received a strong cold front causing snowfall in areas like Las Vegas, N.M.

View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them to KRQE Report It!

Deer enjoy the snow in Las Vegas, New Mexico on Feb. 9, 2023 (Courtesy: Sarah Frazier)

Frosty tree tips in Abo, New Mexico on Feb. 9, 2023 (Courtesy: Chanel Flores)

Snow falling in Las Vegas, New Mexico on Feb. 9, 2023 (Courtesy: Fabian Gonzales)

Blanket of snow at Ojo Caliente in Española, New Mexico on Feb. 9, 2023 (Courtesy: Lisa Pena)

Snow-covered roads in Las Vegas, New Mexico on Feb. 9, 2023 (Courtesy: Fabian Gonzales)

Overlook of snow in Las Vegas, New Mexico on Feb. 9, 2023 (Courtesy: Fabian Gonzales)

Snowy sky in Las Vegas, New Mexico on Feb. 9, 2023 (Courtesy: Fabian Gonzales)

Snowy trees in Abo, New Mexico on Feb. 9, 2023 (Courtesy: Chanel Flores)