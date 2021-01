NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is reporting difficult driving conditions in the northern to central regions of the state on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. NMDOT says that roads are snow-packed and icy in some spots and commuters are urged to drive with caution.

Severe driving conditions are reported in the Las Vegas, Mora, and Rowe areas as heavy snow may cause poor visibility.

US 64/87 at Capulin at 7:18 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-25 at Raton at 7:19 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-25 at Raton Pass at 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. (NMROADS)

Bobcat Pass at 7:22 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. (NMROADS)

US 285 at Pojoaque at 7:23 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. (NMROADS)

US 550 at Continental Divide at 7:23 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-25 at Glorieta at 7:24 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Exit 36 near Gallup at 7:26 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Continental Divide at 7:27 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-40 at NM 6 at 7:27 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Rio Puerco at 7:28 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. (NMROADS)

Paseo Del Norte at Coors at 7:29 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Carnuel at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Sunset Canyon at 7:31 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-40 eastbound at Mountain Valley at 7:33 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. (NMROADS)