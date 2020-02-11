PHOTOS: Snow leads to difficult driving conditions across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Blowing snow Monday night has resulted in slick and wet roads across New Mexico on Tuesday morning. The New Mexico Department of Transportation is reporting widespread difficult driving conditions.

According to NMDOT, difficult driving conditions are issued to areas with wet surfaces. Wet roads can be slick but are not yet frozen.

There are warnings for severe driving conditions in the Eagle Nest area as well as the Rowe, Ragland, and Vaughn areas. NMDOT reports severe driving conditions as limited to no visibility with bridges and minor roads most likely being in worse conditions.

Commuters are encouraged to avoid driving in these areas.

