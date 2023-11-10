NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some New Mexicans woke up to snow Friday morning. Blankets of snow peaked in areas like Cedar Crest, Ruidoso and Santa Fe to name a few.
Temperatures will be colder on Friday, only climbing into the 40s and 50s across the state with mostly cloudy skies. Saturday morning will be cloudy and foggy in spots, but skies will clear by midday in most of the state. Skies will also stay sunnier through the end of the weekend, with dry conditions.
Weather Information
Snowy road near Mescalero, NM on Nov. 10, 2023 (Courtesy: DeAnna Lenea Shakespeare)