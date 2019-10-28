PHOTOS: Snow falls in northern New Mexico

(KRQE) – Snow can be seen throughout northern New Mexico on Monday.

Snow in Farmington on Monday, October 28, 2019. (Adelbert Toddy)
Snow in La Cienega on Monday, October 28, 2019. (Sigfred Rivera)
Farmington snow on Monday, October 28, 2019. (Relayia Gorman-Tahy)
Bobcat Pass (Courtesy NMDOT Cams)
US 64/87 (Courtesy of NMDOT Cams)
I-25 at Raton Pass ( Courtesy of NMDOT Cams)

