PHOTOS: Snow falls in northeast New Mexico Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is reporting difficult driving conditions in the northeast region of the state on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. NMROADS indicates that roads are snow-packed and icy with snow causing limited visibility in these areas.
The National Weather Service reports that a powerful winter storm will cross from the west with several inches to over a foot of snow expected in some areas. Damaging east winds are anticipated in Albuquerque. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Albuquerque metro area and Rio Grande Valley until 3 p.m. Wednesday.