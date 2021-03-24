PHOTOS: Snow falls in northeast New Mexico Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is reporting difficult driving conditions in the northeast region of the state on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. NMROADS indicates that roads are snow-packed and icy with snow causing limited visibility in these areas.

The National Weather Service reports that a powerful winter storm will cross from the west with several inches to over a foot of snow expected in some areas. Damaging east winds are anticipated in Albuquerque. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Albuquerque metro area and Rio Grande Valley until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A tree has fallen at an Albuquerque resident’s home following strong winds near Comanche and Eubank on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (courtesy Raquel Santistevan)
Snow reported in Las Quebraditas near Mora, New Mexico. (courtesy Elena Marrujo)
Snow is seen in Cimarron, NM on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (courtesy Rose Romero)
  • US 64/87 at Capulin at 6:49 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (NMROADS)
  • I-25 at Raton at 6:49 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (NMROADS)
  • Bobcat Pass at 6:51 a.m. on March 24, 2021. (NMROADS)
  • US 285 at Pojoaque at 6:51 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (NMROADS)
  • US 550 at Continental Divide at 6:53 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (NMROADS)
  • I-25 at Glorieta at 6:54 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (NMROADS)
  • I-25 southbound at US 550 at 6:56 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (NMROADS)
  • I-25 north of the Big I at 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (NMROADS)
  • I-40 westbound at Juan Tabo at 7:07 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (NMROADS)
  • I-40 at Carnuel Overpass at 7:06 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (NMROADS)
  • I-40 at Clines Corners at 7:08 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (NMROADS)
  • Vaughn at 7:09 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (NMROADS)
  • I-40 at Tucumcari east at 7:08 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (NMROADS)

