ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority's tumbleweed snowman made its debut for the 2020 holiday season on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. This year, the snowman featured a facemask.

The snowman is put up every year by the AMAFCA and is perched along I-40. The tradition began back in 1995, making this year the 25th anniversary of the snowman.