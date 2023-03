NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow-packed and icy roads have resulted in difficult driving conditions for parts of New Mexico. According to NMRoads, there are severe driving conditions in most of northern and central New Mexico; including parts of Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Vegas up to Taos and the rest of the northern part of the state.

Weather Information

I-25 at Continental Divide at 7:30 a.m. on March 17, 2023. Courtesy of NMRoads

Tramway at Paseo Del Norte at 7:32 a.m. on March 17, 2023. Courtesy of NMRoads

I-40 at Sunset Canyon at 7:35 a.m. on March 17, 2023. Courtesy of NMRoads

I-40 at Moriarty West at 7:37 a.m. on March 17, 2023. Courtesy of NMRoads

I-25 at Cerillos Rd. at 7:40 a.m. on March 17, 2023. Courtesy of NMRoads

I-25 at Glorieta at 7:42 a.m. on March 17, 2023. Courtesy of NMRoads

I-25 at Las Vegas at 7:45 a.m. on March 17, 2023. Courtesy of NMRoads