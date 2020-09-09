PHOTOS: Snow arrives in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is warning commuters of difficult driving conditions in the northern part of the state on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Difficult driving conditions exist in the Springer area, near Raton Pass, in the Eagle Nest area, the Wagon Mound area, near Las Vegas, and near Clayton.
Severe driving conditions are reported on US 64 from mile marker 349 to mile marker 386 Des Moines.
Viewer Billy Elbrock sent in this video of snowfall in Chama, New Mexico at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.