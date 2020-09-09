PHOTOS: Snow arrives in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is warning commuters of difficult driving conditions in the northern part of the state on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Difficult driving conditions exist in the Springer area, near Raton Pass, in the Eagle Nest area, the Wagon Mound area, near Las Vegas, and near Clayton.

Severe driving conditions are reported on US 64 from mile marker 349 to mile marker 386 Des Moines.

Snow in Los Alamos, New Mexico Sept. 9, 2020. Courtesy of Melanie Dawn.

Snow in Los Alamos, New Mexico Sept. 9, 2020. Courtesy of Melanie Dawn.

Snow in Los Alamos, New Mexico Sept. 9, 2020. Courtesy of Melanie Dawn.

Snow in Cabo Lucero Creek, about 20 miles west of Las Vegas, New Mexico Sept. 9, 2020. Courtesy of Sammy Lockwood.

Snow in Cabo Lucero Creek, about 20 miles west of Las Vegas, New Mexico Sept. 9, 2020. Courtesy of Sammy Lockwood.

Snow in Cabo Lucero Creek, about 20 miles west of Las Vegas, New Mexico Sept. 9, 2020. Courtesy of Sammy Lockwood.

Snow in Santa Fe Sept. 9, 2020. Photo courtesy Tim Wallace.

Snow in Santa Fe, Sept. 9, 2020. Photo courtesy of Kris Marshall.

Snow in Santa Fe, Sept. 9, 2020. Photo courtesy of Kris Marshall.

Viewer Billy Elbrock sent in this video of snowfall in Chama, New Mexico at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

I-25 at Raton Pass is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at 8:09 a.m. (NMRoads)

I-24 at Raton is seen on a traffic camera on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at 8:08 a.m. (NMRoads)

Bobcat Pass is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at 8:10 a.m. (NMRoads)