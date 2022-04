RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Sky News 13 flew over the McBride Fire in Ruidoso on April 14. The McBride fire started on April 12. As of 9:30 a.m. on April 14, the fire has burned 5,736 acres and is 0% contained. Officials say over 207 structures have been lost.

The McBride Fire public information phone lines are:

575-937-2816

575-937-5059

575-937-7785

Close up of home damage at the McBride Fire in Ruidoso on April 14, 2022 (Courtesy: Chris Dillon | KRQE News 13 Photographer)

