NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Each year in New Mexico, many make the pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó and Tomé Hill on Good Friday. The Santuario de Chimayó is a Roman Catholic church and is considered to be one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites in the country. El Cerro de Tomé (Tomé Hill) is located south of Valencia. Many people make the trek to reach the three crosses that sit atop the hill.

Sky News 13 flies over Tomé Hill on April 7, 2023

Sky News 13 flies over Tomé Hill on April 7, 2023

Sky News 13 flies over Tomé Hill on April 7, 2023

Sky News 13 flies over El Santuario de Chimayó on April 7, 2023

Sky News 13 flies over El Santuario de Chimayó on April 7, 2023

Sky News 13 flies over El Santuario de Chimayó on April 7, 2023