PHOTOS: Severe storm hits New Mexico

(NEXSTAR) - The world's largest 3D-printed home is for sale in Riverhead, New York. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home features 1,400 square feet of living space plus a 750-square-foot garage. It was printed on a quarter-acre plot of land.

The $299,999 home at 34 Millbrook Lane took just eight hours to print over an eight-day period, according to design firm SQ4D. Construction of the home cost less than $6,000 in materials.