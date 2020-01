(KRQE)- On Saturday, January 18 UFC 246 was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada with Conor McGregor and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone as the event headliner. Albuquerque's Holly Holm took on Raquel Pennington, who previously faced off back in 2015 at UFC 184.

In the lightweight class, Carlos Diego Ferreira was set to take Anthony Pettis while bantamweight Brian Kelleher fought Ode Osbourne. In the heavyweight division, Aleksei Oleinik went head to head against Maurice Greene.