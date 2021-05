ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summertime events are kicking off all around the state. The City of Albuquerque’s Open Space Division and Parks and Recreation Department held their Open Space Safety and Education Day event at the Elena Gallegos Open Space.

On the other side of town, vendors and visitors alike got their first vendor market event on the west side of Albuquerque.

In Old Town, more people have been gathering to shop now that most of the state is in the Turquoise Level.