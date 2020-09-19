PHOTOS: Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored across U.S. Photo Galleries by: KRQE Staff Posted: Sep 19, 2020 / 03:58 PM MDT / Updated: Sep 19, 2020 / 04:48 PM MDT State flags fly at half staff at the entrance to Offutt AFB near Bellevue, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in memory of judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) A flag flies at half-staff at Oakland Coliseum during a moment of silence for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the San Francisco Giants in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Oakland Athletics players and staff observe a moment of silence for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) A flag flies at half-staff at the Wyandotte county courthouse Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Kan. to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died Friday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) A flag flies at half-staff at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial building Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Kan. to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died Friday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) A man holds up a sign in honor of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as people gather at the Supreme Court on the day after her death, in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Her passing leaves a vacancy that could be filled by a more conservative justice by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Deborah Cohen of Richmond, Va., center, holds a rainbow flag as people gather at the Supreme Court to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Her death leaves a vacancy that could be filled by a more conservative justice by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) A mother and daughter read an illustrated children’s book about the life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as people gather at the Supreme Court to honor Ginsburg who died yesterday, in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Her death leaves a vacancy that could be filled by a more conservative justice by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) People gather under a mural of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the U Street neighborhood in Washington, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, after the announcement that Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) A protesters sits outside the house of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. McConnell vowed on Friday night, hours after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to call a vote for whomever President Donald Trump nominated as her replacement. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) A protesters makes a sign outside the house of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. McConnell vowed on Friday night, hours after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to call a vote for whomever President Donald Trump nominated as her replacement. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) People gather at the Supreme Court on the morning after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, the morning after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) People gather at the Supreme Court on the morning after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, one of the high court’s liberal justices, and a champion of gender equality, in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates VirusNews AppUpates EmailUpdates CoronavirusResources 📝 Report a Typo📮 Submit a News Tip📱 Download the KRQE Apps Latest Video 'Dreamstyle Remodeling' signs come down on UNM's football, basketball venues amid financial dispute Video Tarantula mating season comes to Bandelier and other parts of New Mexico Video Travel restrictions prevent Red River from hiring international students for ski season Video Cell phone data guides search for a missing hiker in Sandias Video Judge orders halt to hemp growing operation on Navajo land Video Man accused of killing 2 friends, burning their bodies arrested Video