ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Community members are coming together to try to make a wrong right. A plaque that marked the burial site for children who died at a Native American boarding school is gone. Now, the story is getting some national attention.

National publications are highlighting the incident which comes just a week after Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced a probe into the Native American boarding schools that operated for decades. Some members of the public noticed the plaque was missing this week when they went to visit the site.