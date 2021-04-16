PHOTOS: Rescuers continue search for missing workers from capsized boat in Gulf

PORT FOURCHON, LA (KRQE/AP) – The body of a second dead worker from a lift boat was found on Friday, April 16. According to the Associated Press, the body was found about 33 miles from the ship, the Seacor Power, an oilfield vessel that had capsized in hurricane-force winds about eight miles from the Louisiana coast on Tuesday.
Six people were rescued Tuesday and one body was recovered from the water on Wednesday. Eleven individuals are still missing. Rescuers have been hindered by bad weather and technical challenges.
Families of those that are missing hope they have found air pockets inside the ship that has allowed them to survive. However, the majority of the vessel is submerged under 50-feet of water. According to a diving safety officer at the California Academy of Science, time is limited as air pockets will be depleted of oxygen.
The capsized boat is known as a a jackup rig and has three long legs that can be lowered to the sea floor to lift the boat out of the water as an offshore platform.