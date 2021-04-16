PHOTOS: Rescuers continue search for missing workers from capsized boat in Gulf

PORT FOURCHON, LA (KRQE/AP) – The body of a second dead worker from a lift boat was found on Friday, April 16. According to the Associated Press, the body was found about 33 miles from the ship, the Seacor Power, an oilfield vessel that had capsized in hurricane-force winds about eight miles from the Louisiana coast on Tuesday.

Six people were rescued Tuesday and one body was recovered from the water on Wednesday. Eleven individuals are still missing. Rescuers have been hindered by bad weather and technical challenges.

Families of those that are missing hope they have found air pockets inside the ship that has allowed them to survive. However, the majority of the vessel is submerged under 50-feet of water. According to a diving safety officer at the California Academy of Science, time is limited as air pockets will be depleted of oxygen.

The capsized boat is known as a a jackup rig and has three long legs that can be lowered to the sea floor to lift the boat out of the water as an offshore platform.

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-medium boat crew members attempt to throw a hammer at the hull of the SeaCor Power. The crew was attempting to make contact with potential survivors inside the vessel. . The Seacor Power, an oil industry vessel, flipped over Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in a microburst of dangerous wind and high seas. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

Dawn Saddler, sister of missing crewmember Gregory Walcott, talks to reporters as she leaves a briefing for family members by Coast Guard and NTSB officials in Port Fouchon, La., Friday, April 16, 2021. The Coast Guard has told families of missing workers that another body has been found from the lift boat capsized off the Louisiana coast and a coroner has confirmed that to a news outlet. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Bruce Landsberg, vice chairman of the NTSB, talks to reporters as he leaves a briefing for family members by Coast Guard and NTSB officials in Port Fouchon, La., Friday, April 16, 2021. The Coast Guard has told families of missing workers that another body has been found from the lift boat capsized off the Louisiana coast and a coroner has confirmed that to a news outlet. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-medium boat crew member searches for survivors near the capsized SeaCor Power. The Seacor Power, an oil industry vessel, flipped over Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in a microburst of dangerous wind and high seas. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

Amanda Harris, sister of missing crewmember Gregory Walcott, talks to reporters as she leaves a briefing for family members by Coast Guard and NTSB officials in Port Fouchon, La., Friday, April 16, 2021. The Coast Guard has told families of missing workers that another body has been found from the lift boat capsized off the Louisiana coast and a coroner has confirmed that to a news outlet. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, crew members of the Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris scan the water while searching for those missing Tuesday, April 13, 2021, after a 175-foot commercial lift boat capsized 8 miles south of Grand Isle, La. The Seacor Power, an oil industry vessel, flipped over Tuesday in a microburst of dangerous wind and high seas. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

Marion Cuyler, right, fiancée of missing crew member Chaz Morales, and an unidentified man, talk on their phones at a fire station where family members of 12 people missing from a capsized oil industry vessel have been gathering, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Port Fourchon, La. The lift boat capsized in the Gulf of Mexico during a storm on Tuesday, killing one with 12 others still missing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, crew members of the Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris pull a person from the water Tuesday, April 13, 2021 after a 175-foot commercial lift boat capsized 8 miles south of Grand Isle, La. The Seacor Power, an oil industry vessel, flipped over Tuesday in a microburst of dangerous wind and high seas. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

Marion Cuyler, fiancée of missing crew member Chaz Morales, talks to reporters at a fire station where family members of 12 people missing from a capsized oil industry vessel have been gathering, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Port Fourchon, La. The lift boat capsized in the Gulf of Mexico during a storm on Tuesday, killing one with 12 others still missing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A Coast Guard representative leaves a briefing for family members by Coast Guard and NTSB officials in Port Fouchon, La., Friday, April 16, 2021. The Coast Guard has told families of missing workers that another body has been found from the lift boat capsized off the Louisiana coast and a coroner has confirmed that to a news outlet. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Darra Ann Morales, right, shows a photo of her son Chaz Morales and his family on her phone, as Chaz Jr., 10, comforts his grandmother at their home in Slidell, La., Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Darra Ann Morales is the mother and Chaz Jr. is the son of Chaz Morales, who is one of the crew members missing from the capsized vessel Seacor Power that departed from Port Fourchon when severe weather struck Tuesday. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

Lafourche Parish deputies patrol along the shoreline of the Gulf of Mexico, not far from where a lift boat capsized during a storm on Tuesday, killing one with 12 others still missing, on Elmer’s Island, La., Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)