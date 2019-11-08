PHOTOS: Remembering the fall of the Berlin Wall

In this photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2019, three sections of the Berlin Wall are on display at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. For a barrier meant to prevent travel, chips, chunks and full segments of the 156.4 kilometer-long (97.2 mile-long) reinforced concrete Wall have done a pretty good job themselves getting around Germany and the rest of the world in the past 30 years. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
In this photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, a soldier walks past three sections of the Berlin Wall on display at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. For a barrier meant to prevent travel, chips, chunks and full segments of the 156.4 kilometer-long (97.2 mile-long) reinforced concrete Wall have done a pretty good job themselves getting around Germany and the rest of the world in the past 30 years. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
This combination of photos shows a section of the Berlin Wall, top, at Bernauer Strasse where the Berlin Wall divided the city during the Cold War and the same location Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
This combination of photos shows a father and son, top, riding their bicycles along a section of the Berlin Wall in Berlin on July 1981 and the same location Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
This combination of photos shows the Brandenburg gate, top, behind the Berlin Wall from the Reichstag building on March 8, 1973, and the same location on Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photos)
This combination of photos shows a section of the Berlin Berlin wall, top, on March 12, 1971, with American sector border sign in Berlin and the same location on Nov. 2, 2019, where the former Berlin Wall divided the city. (AP Photos)
This combination of photos shows West German students looking across the Berlin Wall, top, on March 8, 1973, at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin and the same location on Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photos)
This combination of photos shows cars crossing the allied Checkpoint Charlie, top, in central Berlin on April 1978, and visitors stand around the same location on Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
East German demonstrators raise their hands in a victory sign during a demonstration in Leipzig, East Germany, Sept. 4, 1989. Some 1,000 people demonstrated for free travel into the West after a religious service. (AP Photo/Rainer Klostermeier)
Hundreds of Berliners climb on the wall at the Brandenburg sector of Berlin in the early morning of Nov.11, 1989, demanding that the wall be pulled down. The protest was peaceful. (AP Photo/Lutz Schmidt)
An unidentified West Berliner swings a sledgehammer, trying to destroy the Berlin Wall near Potsdamer Platz, on November 12, 1989, where a new passage was opened nearby. (AP Photo/John Gaps III)
Young East Berliners shout for joy as they run into West Berlin through an opening in the Berlin Wall near the Brandenburg Gate, Fri., Dec. 23, 1989. The new East German government had promised to fully open the gate by Christmas. (AP Photo/Hansjoerg Krauss)
East German policemen, foreground, try to stop demonstrators from moving toward the East German parliament building, Oct. 7, 1989 where Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev attended a reception. Several thousand young people demanded democratic reforms in East Germany. (AP Photo/Jockel Finck)
A sight-seeing West Berliner carries his baby and uses a hammer and chisel to carve out a piece of the Berlin Wall, Nov. 14, 1989. Many souvenir hunters come to the Berlin to break pieces off the crumbling wall. (AP Photo/Lutz Schmidt)
A West German policeman, left, gives a helping hand to an East German border guard who climbs through a gap of the Berlin Wall when East Germany opened another passage at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, Nov. 12, 1989. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle)
FILE – In this Nov. 11, 1989 file photo, East German border guards are seen through a gap in the Berlin wall after demonstrators pulled down a segment of the wall at Brandenburg gate, Berlin. The Berlin Wall is gone, but people can still tag their memories upon it online. The Berlin Twitter Wall, which went online Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2009 encourages people to share their memories of the wall’s collapse and hopes for the future on a scrolling wall using Twitter, the social networking site. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)
Berlin children play on the remains of the Berlin Wall near West Berlin’s Reichstag building, Feb. 20, 1990, where East German border troops began tearing down the wall Monday night. (AP Photo/Jockel Finck)

