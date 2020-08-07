Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
News Resources
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
2020 Elections
Politics – Government
Protests
Washington D.C. Bureau
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
KRQE+
Don’t Miss
Entertainment
Weird
BorderReport.com
MysteryWire.com
Top Stories
US hiring slows in July as signs of lasting damage emerge
APD mourns the loss of police service dog
Public input needed in planning future of Wells Park Walker Property
Onions recalled as more than 600 Americans get sick
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Extreme Heat
Hourly Forecasts
Map Center
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Contests
Email Newsletters
Horoscopes
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Meet The Team
Mobile Apps
New Mexico Lottery
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Business Hiring Due to COVID-19
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: Recovery efforts continue in Beirut
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
Aug 7, 2020 / 02:05 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Aug 7, 2020 / 02:22 PM MDT
People remove debris from a house damaged by Tuesday’s explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after the massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
A man looks at the scene of Tuesday’s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
A man removes debris from the entrance of a damaged building, at a neighborhood near the scene of Tuesday’s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Lebanese army soldiers carry the coffin of lieutenant Ayman Noureddine, who was killed by Tuesday’s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, during his funeral procession, in Numeiriyeh village, south Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
The port area lies in devastation following this week’s massive explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man puts a Lebanese flag on a roof of a damaged building at a neighborhood near the scene of Tuesday’s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man walks past a destroyed car at a neighborhood near the scene of Tuesday’s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
People remove debris from the damaged hospital of the rosary sisters in a neighborhood near the scene of Tuesday’s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Women walk past destroyed cars at a neighborhood near the scene of Tuesday’s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man walks past a damaged building at a neighborhood near the scene of Tuesday’s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man cleans broken glass off his damaged car at a neighborhood near the scene of Tuesday’s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, , Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Rescue teams work at the site of this week’s massive explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
People walk by damaged buildings at a neighborhood near the scene of Tuesday’s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital, killing over a hundred people and wounding thousands. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Upates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱 Download the KRQE Apps
Latest Video
New Mexico oil industry faces uncertainty due to pandemic
Video
BioPark Zoo reopens to members
Video
City of Albuquerque hosts grab-and-go school supply drive
Video
Agencies investigate fire that burned down part of Ojo Caliente Spa
Video
Police investigate homicide in southeast Albuquerque
Video
Police investigate fatal crash in northwest Albuquerque
Video
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Police investigate fatal crash in northwest Albuquerque
Video
Agencies investigate fire that burned down part of Ojo Caliente Spa
Video
Taos man severely injured cliff jumping in Abiquiu Lake
Video
Supplemental SNAP benefit increases being issued in August
Gov. Lujan Grisham, health officials provide update on COVID-19 efforts Thursday
Video
Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
Infamous ‘pig house’ could be torn down as soon as this month
Video
Video Forecast
Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
NMSU marching band creates masks with opening for instruments
Video
Taos man severely injured cliff jumping in Abiquiu Lake
Video
El Camino Donuts sets up shop in Nob Hill
Video
More Don't Miss