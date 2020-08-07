PHOTOS: Recovery efforts continue in Beirut

People remove debris from a house damaged by Tuesday’s explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after the massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
A man looks at the scene of Tuesday’s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
A man removes debris from the entrance of a damaged building, at a neighborhood near the scene of Tuesday’s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Lebanese army soldiers carry the coffin of lieutenant Ayman Noureddine, who was killed by Tuesday’s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, during his funeral procession, in Numeiriyeh village, south Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
The port area lies in devastation following this week’s massive explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man puts a Lebanese flag on a roof of a damaged building at a neighborhood near the scene of Tuesday’s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man walks past a destroyed car at a neighborhood near the scene of Tuesday’s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
People remove debris from the damaged hospital of the rosary sisters in a neighborhood near the scene of Tuesday’s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Women walk past destroyed cars at a neighborhood near the scene of Tuesday’s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man walks past a damaged building at a neighborhood near the scene of Tuesday’s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
A man cleans broken glass off his damaged car at a neighborhood near the scene of Tuesday’s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, , Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Rescue teams work at the site of this week’s massive explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
People walk by damaged buildings at a neighborhood near the scene of Tuesday’s explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams were still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies on Friday, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital, killing over a hundred people and wounding thousands. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

