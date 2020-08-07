PHOTOS: Recovery efforts continue in Beirut

(KRQE)- An official with the Lebanese Red Cross stated that at least 100 people are dead and over 4,000 were injured after an explosion at the port in Beirut. The Associated Press reports that while it is unknown what caused the blast, it seems to have been triggered by a fire.

Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi told a local television station that it appeared the explosion was caused by the detonation of more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored in a warehouse after it was confiscated from a cargo ship that was impounded in 2013. AP reports explosives experts and footage from the explosion suggest the ammonium nitrate may have been ignited by a fire at what appeared to be a nearby warehouse that contained fireworks.