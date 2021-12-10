PHOTOS: Record four-time Indy 500 winner, Al Unser Sr. dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE/AP) – One of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 four times, Al Unser Sr. died at age 82 after battling cancer for 17 years. Indianapolis Motor Speedway said Unser died at his home in Chama, New Mexico with his wife by his side.

Al’s oldest brother and three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser died in May while Bobby’s son, Bobby Unser Jr. died just six weeks after his father.

FILE – Al Unser Jr., left, talks to his father, Al Unser, before practice at the Miami-Dade Homestead Motorsports Complex in Homestead, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 28, 2002.

FILE – Four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, Al Unser, poses with the Borg-Warner Trophy at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Winner of this year's Indy 500, Helio Castroneves, gathered with other four-time winners A.J. Foyt (1961, 1964, 1967, 1977), Al Unser (1970, 1971, 1978, 1987) and Rick Mears (1979, 1984, 1988, 1991) at the track. Castroneves won the race in 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2021.

