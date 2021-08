ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and several other city leaders are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 related efforts Thursday morning. The update will mark the first time the city has held a news conference to broadly address pandemic-related matters since New Mexico lifted the state's color-coded county reopening criteria and capacity restrictions on July 1. The news conference is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. KRQE News 13 will live streaming the news conference on this page.

Presenters slated for the Thursday news conference include Mayor Tim Keller, Environmental Health Deputy Director Mark DiMenna and Economic Development Director Synthia Jaramillo. No other information about the news conference has been provided yet.