NATIONAL (KRQE) – Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. This year, Phil made his prediction during a major snowstorm that hit the northeast region of the country.

The Groundhog Day festivities continued this year, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic celebrations were virtual and cardboard cutouts were featured at the event to represent spectators.

Groundhog Club President Jeff Lundy interacts with Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pa. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Phil’s handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather during this year’s event that was held without anyone in attendance due to potential COVID-19 risks. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

