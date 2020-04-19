Skip to content
PHOTOS: Public signs of gratitude throughout the world
Photo Galleries
by:
Scott Brown
Posted:
Apr 18, 2020 / 07:47 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Apr 18, 2020 / 07:47 PM MDT
A medical worker holds a thank you sign in appreciation of fire, police and emergency workers at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., Friday, April 17, 2020. First responders gathered outside the hospital in support of medical workers for their efforts to save lives during the virus outbreak. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Hospital staff watch as a convoy of police and firefighters’ vehicles arrive to pay a tribute to healthcare workers fighting the new coronavirus pandemic outside the Sta. Maria Hospital in Lisbon, Friday, April 17, 2020. Banner reads in Portuguese, Thank you. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
French Red Cross volunteers Martin and Emilie do a selfie on a building decorated with banners reading “Thank You, Bravo” at the end of a daily delivery distribution to isolated people, in the Val de Marne, suburb of Paris, Wednesday April 15, 2020 during a nationwide confinement to counter the COVID-19. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Doctor Giovanni Passeri is reflected in the glass door entrance, full of colorful thank you notes to boost morale of the medical staff, of the Maggiore Hospital in Parma, northern Italy, as he arrives to start a shift in his COVID-19 ward, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Passeri, 56, an internal medicine associate professor at the Parma University, has seen a dramatic change in his life when he had to suspend his teaching and research activities to lead a team of his internal medicine MD residents fighting the outbreak of the new coronavirus in his ward. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
“Thank you heroes” signs display at the entrance of the Addolorata Villa assisted living facility in Wheeling, Ill., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Many seniors depend on assisted living facilities. Now coronavirus is threatening the entire industry. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Paper easter egg signs are displayed on the front door as thank you message to essential workers, medical personnel, and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic in Chicago, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Data may show the number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois is growing at a slower pace than some projections had forecast, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his stay-at-home order will remain in place through the end of April. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
An electronic billboard reading “Thank you, doctors” is displayed on a office building after sunset in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, April, 11, 2020. Moscow’s mayor has detailed the system under which most of the Russian capital’s 12 million people will be required to have passes to move around the city by vehicle. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)
Passengers holding a banner with a message that reads in Spanish: “Thank you Uruguay,” arrive in the Greg Mortimer cruise ship to the port in Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, April 10, 2020. Some of the passengers on the ship will be transported from the port to the international airport and flown to Australia. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Local Falkirk company TapestryAV in collaboration with Scottish Canals project an NHS thank you message onto the Falkirk Wheel, the world’s first and only rotating boat lift, designed and built to connect the Forth & Clyde Canal and the Union Canal as Britain continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Falkirk, Scotland, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
Los Angeles City Hall building is illuminated blue in recognition of the nationwide effort against COVID-19 as a thank you to health care workers on World Health Day in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, April 9, 2020. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and could lead to death. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A thank you NHS (National Health Service) sign stands printed on a road with a Manchester worker bee symbol near the newly setup coronavirus Nightingale Hospital North West in Manchester, northern England, Thursday, April 9, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care with the coronavirus but is improving and sitting up in bed, a senior government minister said Wednesday, as the U.K. recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 deaths to date. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
A woman wearing a face mask walks in front a store with a banner reading, “together we can do it. It’s not holidays. Closed until further notice. Thank you”, during confinement to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
This March 26, 2020 image from video shows a message written in chalk that says, “If you’re leaving, thank you, rest well,” on a sidewalk at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Stacey Plaisance)
